KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — National men’s doubles shuttler Ong Yew Sin has married former Japanese women’s singles player Aya Ohori, in a ceremony held at the National Registration Department (NRD) office in Melaka and witnessed by close family members from both sides.

Badminton fans around the world, particularly in Malaysia, have expressed joy and sent well-wishes to the newlyweds, celebrating the cross-border romance of two well-known names in the sport.

Ong, 30, is part of the country’s top men’s doubles pair alongside Teo Ee Yi. The duo won silver at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships and bronze at the 2021 World Championships.

Ohori, 28, retired from international badminton at the end of 2024, having reached a career-high world ranking of No. 7.

The couple’s ceremony was described as smooth and heartfelt, with the two exchanging vows in front of a registrar and their respective family representatives.