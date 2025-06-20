BERLIN, June 20 — Twelve days after winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, Coco Gauff fell at the first hurdle on grass in Berlin yesterday as beaten Paris finalist Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarter-finals.

Recipient of a first-round bye, American Gauff lost 6-3, 6-3 to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu as world number one Sabalenka beat Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) in her second-round tie.

Winner of 10 main tour titles, including the US Open in 2023 and the WTA Finals in 2024, Gauff has yet to lift a trophy in a grass-court tournament.

“After I won the first set, I told myself, ‘OK, let’s take a minute and enjoy this. I’m playing the French Open champion and I won the first set’,” Wang said afterwards. “No matter how the second and third go, I was like, ‘Let’s enjoy it for once second.”

Wang had lost her only previous match against Gauff in straight sets on the Berlin grass in 2022.

“It was a tough match, but I’m happy I hung in there on the tough moments,” said Wang.

The 49th-ranked Chinese player trailed 3-1 in the second set before reeling off five straight games.

She will play Spain’s Paula Badosa, the 10th seed, in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Sabalenka completed her match, suspended on Wednesday after the first set, The Belarusian had to work hard on the resumption as the 112th-ranked Swiss Masarova took her to a tiebreak.

The win takes Sabalenka into the quarter-finals as she looks to build up her grass court form ahead of Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old has won 20 titles but none on grass.

She will face 11th-ranked Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who beat Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Sabalenka is bidding to reach the last four in Berlin for the first time in her career.

In the first match of the day, 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, ranked down at 164, needed two hours 20 minutes to overcome Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

In the last eight she will face the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the woman she beat in the Wimbledon final two years ago. — AFP