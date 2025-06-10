KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia’s motorcycle racing scene has a new star: 17-year-old Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli.

Early Sunday morning in Aragon, Spain, the young rider delivered a nail-biting performance in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, clinching first place and etching his name in motorcycle racing history as the first Malaysian to do so in a race within the prestigious tournament.

Since then, both local and international media have raved about his performance, with many now tipping Hakim to become the first Malaysian ever to win the Rookies Cup.

What is the Red Bull Rookies Cup and why it matters

The Red Bull Rookies Cup acts as a key feeder series for the Moto3 world championship, the third tier of the Moto Grand Prix.

The class was founded in 2007 and since then, has produced world champions in all three categories: 2024 MotoGP champion, Jorge Martín, was from the class of 2014; Moto2 world champion, Ai Ogura, was from the class of 2017; and Moto3 world champion, David Alonso, was from the class of 2021.

For eight of the last 10 seasons, the Moto3 World Champion has been an ex-Rookie, a testament to the European-based tournament's effectiveness in nurturing talent.

Who is Hakim Danish?

Seventeen-year-old Hakim comes from a humble background.

Born in Kuala Surau Panjang, Terengganu, in July 2007, Hakim is the second of three siblings.

His father, the sole breadwinner, is a mechanic.

In an interview with Red Bull's media team, Hakim said his interest in motor racing started as early as eight years old, sparked by riding his father's minibike, which eventually became the starting point of a life as a motorcycle racer.

Beginning with minibike racing, Hakim was scouted and picked to join ZK Racing, which oversees Sepang International Circuit's two-wheel talent development programme, New Straits Times reported.

He gained a reputation in the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, where the championship was decided in a final race showdown between Hakim and Shinya Ezawa in Race 2 at the Mandalika circuit.

Hakim claimed a second-place finish and made history as the first Malaysian to secure the Asia Talent Cup championship.

Why was Hakim’s Aragon triumph important?

Malaysia has produced some talented two-wheel racers in the last three decades, but none have been as promising as Hakim, who finished second in all his first five races of the cup's season before clinching Sunday's win with style.

Hakim made a daring attack on the final lap to overtake series favourite, 16-year-old Spaniard Brian Uriarte, securing Malaysia's first ever first-place finish in what commentators described as a tantalising race.

While there are still eight races to go, Hakim now tops the tournament with 125 points total, ahead of second-placed Uriarte's 95 points.

Given he has secured six podium finishes halfway into the season, pundits believe the Terengganu boy has a solid chance to win this year's Rookie Cup.

Winning the cup could open up far greater opportunities beyond a spot in the Moto3 championship — interest from top competing teams with the financial resources to hone and elevate Hakim’s skills.

And after years of frustration for Malaysian motorcycle racing fans, there is genuine optimism that this 17-year-old boy from Terengganu could finally be the country's first ever podium-class rider.