JOHOR BARU, June 7 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club have appointed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new head coach.

The appointment was announced via an official statement by JDT on the club’s social media platforms last night.

A video showing Munoz at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium was also uploaded with the statement.

“LaLiga winner and former Watford manager Xisco Munoz joins Johor Darul Ta’zim FC as head coach,” it said.

Hector Bidoglio had been JDT’s head coach since 2022. — Bernama