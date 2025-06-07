MONTEVIDEO, June 7 — Venezuela boosted their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in their history, beating Bolivia 2-0 yesterday, while faltering rivals Colombia were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Peru.

A calamitous fifth-minute own goal from Hector Cuellar and a 30th-minute strike from veteran forward Salomon Rondon ensured the three points for the Vinotinto in Maturin.

The victory, which came after a frustrating night for Colombia, left Venezuela in seventh place on 18 points - three points behind Colombia and Uruguay.

Venezuela travel to Uruguay on Tuesday knowing a win would put them in real contention for a top six spot and an automatic place in next year’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The final two games for Uruguay come in September when they are away to already qualified Argentina before a potentially crucial last match at home to Colombia on September 6.

The top six teams in South America qualify directly for the World Cup with the seventh placed country entering the inter-confederation playoffs.

Bolivia gifted the home side the lead when Cuellar played a gentle back pass towards his goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra who somehow failed to control the ball which passed through his legs and into the net.

The much-travelled Rondon, Venezuela’s all-time top scorer, doubled the lead on the half hour when he brought down a cross from the right and under pressure buried the ball in the corner with his left foot.

Jon Aramburu should have made it 3-0 in the 68th minute when he was set up by Rondon but side-footed wide.

Eighth-placed Bolivia, who now fall four points behind Venezuela, went close to pulling a goal back in the 75th minute when Lucas Chavez’s effort grazed the outside of the post.

Colombia, runners-up in the Copa America last year, are making life difficult for themselves after being held by second to last Peru in Barranquilla, extending their winless run in the CONMEBOL qualifiers to five games.

Missing the suspended Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, Colombia lacked creativity in attack against a resilient Peru back line and they were booed off the field at the final whistle.

“Two fundamental things were missing to win the game, which was intensity....in the final third and precision. And I think Peru defended very well. They made it difficult for us in that sense,” said Colombia’s Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Colombia face Argentina in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Argentina, who are on 34 points, are assured of top spot in the group while Ecuador and Paraguay are on 24 points ahead of Brazil on 22.

Just six points separate second-placed Ecuador from seventh-placed Venezuela with three rounds of games remaining. — AFP