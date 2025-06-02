PARIS, June 2 — Paris Saint-Germain players, staff and fans stretched their Champions League celebrations deep into Sunday evening as they finished a day of festivities in the French capital at a packed and delirious Parc des Princes stadium.

Players sung and danced and waved the trophy on their home pitch as music blared and star Parisian rappers performed before a jubilant crowd.

The well-wishers included tennis player Novak Djokovic, hours ahead of his fourth-round match at nearby Roland Garros, and disgraced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

After thrashing Inter Milan by a record 5-0 in Saturday evening’s final, the squad flew into Paris from Munich at just before 4pm (1400 GMT). They then set off on a triumphal procession on an open-top, double-decker bus. They were greeted along the route by crowds of jubilant supporters.

Waving flags and letting off flares, they savoured their club winning the biggest prize in European club football for the first time.

The players brandished the trophy and addressed the crowd as they drove.

After parading down the Champs Elysees, coach Luis Enrique and his team went to a reception at the Elysee palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron who lavished praise on the team.

“You are the champions and you have put Paris at the top of Europe,” he said.

“There were 11 of you on the field, but there was clearly a twelfth man — the entire French public, regardless of traditional allegiances,” said Macron, in a nod to his own loyalty to PSG’s rival, Olympique de Marseille.

An estimated 11.8 million viewers watched the game on French television as PSG became just the second French side to become European champions, after Marseille in 1993.

Post-match violence

The president however condemned the violence which had marred the victory celebrations across France on Saturday night.

Police made nearly 600 arrests across France, the interior ministry said, after more than 200 cars were torched and police clashed with youths.

In the south-west town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest.

A 23-year-old man riding a scooter in central Paris also died after being hit by a vehicle.

A policeman was in an induced coma after being injured by a firework.

The violence quickly became a political football in France on Sunday as parties on the right and left took the opportunity to criticise the handling of the celebrations.

“Nothing can justify what has happened in the last few hours, the violent clashes are unacceptable,” said Macron.

“We will pursue, we will punish, we will be relentless.”

‘The day of glory’

PSG concluded their day’s festivities with a party at their Parc des Princes home ground.

Each player walked onto the pitch to a different song and each received a standing ovation.

Club captain Marquinhos, who joined the club in 2013, was the last to take centre stage, holding one handle of the trophy as club president President Nasser al-Khelaifi held the other.

“After all these years, I can cry now, this is the day of glory!” Marquinhos said, before telling the crowd: “We love you. Enjoy it! We are European champions!”

Even the club president received praise, with the crowd cheering: “Thank you Nasser.”

Qatar Sports Investments, which al-Khelaifi chairs, has pumped hundreds of millions of euros into PSG since buying it as an ailing club in 2011.

Over the last couple of seasons they have turned their back on their former policy of signing stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi and focussed on young French talent, such as 19-year-old Desire Doue, scorer of two goals on Saturday.

PSG had lost their only other appearance in the final five years ago but after Saturday’s triumph, said they had the taste for victory now.

“The objective now is to win again,” al-Khelaifi said after the game. “It has taken 14 years of hard work but we are building something for the future.” — AFP