MUNICH, June 1 — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said there was “too much disappointment and bitterness” to make a call on his future after yesterday’s 5-0 Champions League thumping by Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG were utterly dominant against the Italians, winning their first Champions League trophy by the biggest margin in the history of the competition.

Inzaghi, who has been linked with an Inter exit, said discussions about his future — and that of the club — would need to take place another time.

“There will be time to talk about it calmly with the club,” the coach told reporters, adding “it’s not the right time... It’s awkward to talk about my future now.”

On track to repeat the treble heroics of 2010 just a few weeks ago, Inter end the season trophyless after falling away in each competition.

Booted out of the Italian Cup semi-finals by bitter rivals AC Milan, Inter fell behind Napoli in Serie A and end the season empty handed.

Inzaghi took over Inter in 2021 and has a contract until 2026. The 49-year-old has taken the side to one Serie A title and two Italian Cups, but Inter have now lost two Champions League finals in the past three seasons.

Inter had made it past the Dutch, German and Spanish champions to reach the final, but could barely lay a finger on the French champions in Munich.

The coach said “the club is strong, the club supports us,” but lamented “as it was two years ago, we failed to win the most important match”.

With the average age of Inter’s starting XI just over 30 — six years older than that of PSG — Inzaghi will need to oversee a rebuild, if he elects to stay on.

Inzaghi said his side showed tiredness in the final, having “played 58 or 59 games since last July”.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella agreed, but said “fatigue is not an excuse in a final.

“The impression is that they wanted it more and this is the biggest disappointment. Heart is much more important than tactics and today it was missing”.

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer said his side were “unbelievably disappointed”.

It was a “tough night, we didn’t perform well,” he added.

“What we prepared all week, we didn’t manage to bring it onto the pitch.

“We need to swallow it. It hurts a lot. It was a big opportunity to win a huge title.” — AFP