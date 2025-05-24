LONDON, May 24 — Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League player of the season today after the Egyptian enjoyed a stellar individual campaign as Liverpool cruised to their second Premier League title.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot’s side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is on course to win another Golden Boot for most goals in a season and is five strikes ahead of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak going into the final day of the season tomorrow.

No player before has had 46 goal involvements in a 38-game season and Salah could even break the record of 47 held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who achieved the feat in a 42-game campaign, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield.

With six more assists than any other player, Salah can become the first footballer to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and player of the season awards.

Salah also won the Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year for the third time earlier this month. — Reuters