GRAN CANARIA, May 16 — Canaria Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio said yesterday a presumption of innocence “must continue to prevail” after he was indicted in a case involving the viewing and distribution of a sexual video involving a minor.

The 22-year-old centre-back said in a statement that documents from a Gran Canaria court indicated that his possible involvement in the case was limited “to the possible momentary viewing of some images by a third party, without attributing any involvement to me in the recording or dissemination”.

In September 2023, three unnamed players were arrested at Real Madrid’s training centre following a complaint lodged by the mother of the 16-year-old girl who appears in the video, filmed in June that year.

On Wednesday a judge in Gran Canaria court indicted “four footballers” in the case, not mentioning Asencio by name, before making some clarifications on yesterday.

“I have not participated in any behaviour that infringes upon the sexual freedom of any woman, much less minors,” said Asencio in a statement.

“This is confirmed by the resolution issued by the... court, which does not accuse me of having engaged in sexual relations with the two women involved, nor of having recorded them, with or without their consent.

“Likewise, the court order clarifies that I was not the one who sent any intimate images or videos to third parties which, I reiterate, were recorded in a place different from where I was.”

Asencio said he would defend himself if the case is taken to trial.

“The indictment formulated against me, as expressly indicated by the judicial resolution itself, has a strictly provisional nature,” continued Asencio.

“The presumption of innocence must continue to prevail.

“In the event that charges are eventually made and a trial is opened, I will continue to defend myself before the courts and tribunals, in which I maintain full confidence, reaffirming my detachment from any criminal conduct.”

Asencio has established himself as a first-team regular in his breakthrough season at Madrid.

Fans at various stadiums around Spain have jeered Asencio, with some Barcelona fans chanting “Asencio, to jail” during the Clasico on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final win at Real Sociedad in February was briefly paused by the referee after home fans chanted “Asencio die”. — AFP



