PARIS, May 15 — Formula One’s governing body on Wednesday reduced the controversial penalties dished out to drivers for swearing after a backlash from the grid.

Ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the FIA has removed the risk of a race ban and cut the “base maximum penalty from €10,000 (RM48,000) to €5,000”.

Importantly the new guidelines given to race stewards now differentiates between swearing in “controlled” or “uncontrolled” circumstances.

This will give drivers more latitude for turning the air blue in the heat of the moment, for example on the team radio during races.

“Controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams when on track or during a rally stage,” a statement from the FIA explained.

It went on to describe the development as “major improvements” to appendix B of the sporting code.

The previous policy had come in for intense criticism from the likes of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who was sanctioned for swearing at a press conference in Singapore.

The drivers will have a chance to give their reaction to the toned-down swearing policy at Imola on Thursday at the traditional pre-race round of press conferences.

The relaxation in the rules came after an open letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, up for re-election later this year, from the drivers who asked the FIA to treat them “like adults”.

In February, Williams driver Carlos Sainz questioned the FIA’s hardline approach to the subject.

Sainz said while it was reasonable to expect drivers to avoid swearing while speaking in a public setting such as a news conference, it was a different matter while they were on the track.

“What we say on the (car) radio, I don’t agree with what is happening,” said the Spaniard.

“I think you can not be too tough on these kinds of things because you cannot understand the pressure and adrenaline and the way we feel in the car when we open the radio.

“And I feel for F1 it is good to have those moments because you see the real driver.” — AFP