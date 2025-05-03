MADRID, May 3 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he will speak about his future at the club only on the last day of the LaLiga season, as Spanish media reports continue to link him with a move to the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti, who has led Real to three Champions League trophies and two Club World Cup wins, is seeking a third LaLiga title with them as they sit four points below leaders Barcelona with five matches left.

“I can make it clear, the truth is that I am very fond of my club, my players and my fans. I’ll talk about my future on the 25th (of May),” Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday ahead of a home game against Celta Vigo.

“I know perfectly well what I have to do, what I am going to do and what I am doing, which is not talking about my future today. I know I’m disappointing you today but I don’t care.”

Ancelotti said he had no idea how or when he might leave Real.

“Anything will be a fantastic farewell. I’ve never had a fight in six years with the club and I’m not going to have one on the last day, which I don’t know when it will be. It could be May 25, it could be 2026,” he added.

Ancelotti said Real, who won LaLiga, the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup last season, will not give up on the league title race with Barcelona who beat them in last Saturday’s Copa del Rey final.

“We’ve come from an almost perfect season and we’ve had a lot of difficulties. But there are five games left and anything can happen. What can’t happen is that we give up,” the 65-year-old said.

“We have to win these five games and give everything. If we win we can change the season and have a very good season.” — Reuters