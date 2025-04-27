LONDON, April 27 — London is preparing a bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029, organisers announced yesterday.

A joint venture involving UK Athletics, the Great Run Company and London Marathon Events has completed a feasibility study ahead of submitting a formal expression of interest to World Athletics in September.

The bid is contingent on securing £45 million (RM258 million) in government support for delivery.

If successful, it would be the first time London has hosted the event since 2017, which boasted a sold-out stadium for every session.

UK Athletics president Denise Lewis, who was part of the team that secured that edition, said: “London 2017 showed the world what this city and this country can do.

“It was an incredible example of how we can unite behind a vision — full stadiums, global energy, and a lasting impact. I was proud to help bring that event to life, and I know we can do it again in 2029.”

Athletic Ventures was launched in April 2024 with the aim of maximising the expertise of the three organisations involved to create a more sustainable future for the sport in the UK.

According to its feasibility study, the 2029 championships would generate an economic and social impact of more than £400 million.

Lewis is optimistic the campaign will be able to secure government support.

“Yes, these are challenging times, but it’s precisely in moments like these that sport can lift us — economically, socially, emotionally,” she said.

“With the right backing, we can create a World Athletics Championships in 2029 that leaves a legacy to be proud of.” — AFP