KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Selangor FC’s sensational winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, suffered a nasal bone fracture during their final Super League match against PDRM FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last night.

The development was shared by Selangor FC in a statement, revealing that an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist confirmed the 27-year-old would undergo conservative treatment and receive a thorough examination soon.

“According to the specialist, he sustained a ‘fractured nasal bone with mucosa laceration’ and will be treated conservatively, with close follow-up examinations scheduled soon.

“Nevertheless, there is no risk preventing him from continuing to play,” the club said in the statement posted on their official Facebook page today.

The injury occurred in the 55th minute of last night’s match when Mohamad Faisal-better known as Faisal Halim-collided with The Cops’ captain, Faith Friday Obilor, whose elbow appeared to have struck Faisal’s nose.

Despite the incident, the Red Giants closed their season in style with a 2-0 win over PDRM FC, courtesy of second-half goals by Alvin Fortes in the 49th minute and Yohandry Orozco during injury time (90+2).

The result saw Katsuhito Kinoshi’s squad maintain second place in the league standings with 52 points, while The Cops finished ninth with 27 points. — Bernama