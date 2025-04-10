KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has announced that head coach Kim Sang-sik of the Vietnam national football team will lead Asean-All Stars as manager for the international friendly match against Manchester United on May 28 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

In a statement today, AFF shared that the highly respected Kim was selected based on his outstanding record in the 2024 Asean Cup, where he led Vietnam to victory with an unbeaten record.

“With an excellent track record and strong faith within the football community, Kim has been chosen as the best candidate to lead the Asean-All Stars,” the statement read.

In what will be Manchester United’s first appearance in Malaysia in 16 years (since 2009), Kim said it was an honour for him when commenting on his appointment.

“We are not just representing our countries, but together, we are demonstrating to the world the pride, spirit and strength of this entire region,” he said.

Meanwhile, AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth of Cambodia described Kim as a symbol of progress and professionalism.

According to him, the South Korean-born coach’s leadership inspires not only the team but an entire generation of football players, including fans.

“This match is a moment of regional pride, proving that football has the power to uplift lives,” he said. — Bernama