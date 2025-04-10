KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia’s mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie served up sweet revenge at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2025 in Ningbo, China, brushing aside Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Supissara Paewsampran in straight sets to storm into the quarter-finals.

The third seeds, who were beaten by the same Thai pair at the Swiss Open last month, came out firing with a sharper game plan and better execution to clinch a 21-17, 21-14 win in just 39 minutes at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

The win not only levels the head-to-head at 3-3 but also gives Soon Huat-Shevon a crucial confidence boost heading into the last-eight clash.

“We’re happy and grateful for today’s result. I think adapting quickly to the match conditions helped us stay consistent throughout,” said Lai.

“Now it’s all about regrouping and getting ready for tomorrow’s quarter-final.”

Their next test? A clash against Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu for a spot in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, men’s singles shuttler Justin Hoh bowed out after a spirited display against world No. 4 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

The 20-year-old put up a gritty fight but eventually went down 13-21, 19-21 in 45 minutes.

Despite the loss, it was a milestone match for Hoh, who was playing a top-eight opponent for the first time.

It was also the end of the road for women’s singles pro Goh Jin Wei, who couldn’t find a way past Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, losing 15-21, 16-21.