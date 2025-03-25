KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — National mixed doubles player Chen Tang Jie insisted that it has never crossed his mind to part ways with Toh Ee Wei instead he is leaving the decision entirely to the coaching staff for the best solution.

Tang Jie admitted that he was upset at not being able to compete in the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) over the issue but he accepted the decision made by the national mixed doubles head coach, Nova Widianto.

“There is indeed disappointment because the BAC is a big tournament and we have the opportunity to represent the country and possibly win a medal.

“But I accept the decision because our previous performances in the All England and Orleans Masters were not very good,” he told reporters when met at the Academy Badminton Malaysia, today.

Tang Jie said his main focus now is to continue playing badminton because for him the current situation is normal as a doubles player, hence he hopes to be able to return to chasing championships with Ee Wei.

For him, the situation for both of them is still under control and he is just waiting for confirmation on the next tournament to participate, whether it is the Sudirman Cup or another tournament.

“With Ee Wei, I really appreciate what we have achieved and am really thankful for my career, my partner has a good character. Of course I am looking for another title with her but we will see because I don’t know what the next tournament will be.

“I appreciate every partner I have played with. I am always ready for whatever comes my way,” he said.

Yesterday, Nova confirmed that the Tang Jie-Ee Wei pair was temporarily suspended from any tournament following a disagreement between them at the moment.

Nova said he took the decision to give the world’s fourth-ranked pair time to clear up their relationship.

He said the pair’s relationship had been strained since the 2024 Paris Olympics, which saw their first appearance at the prestigious world sports event end in the quarter-finals after losing to South Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun 19-21, 14-21.

Recently, Ee Wei deleted all photos with Tang Jie on her Instagram page after they fell in the first round of the 2025 All England, thus reinforcing speculation that there was a rift between them. — Bernama