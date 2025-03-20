KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The date for the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Pahang FC has been changed to April 26 at 9 pm at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ).

This was announced by Malaysian Football League (MFL) which said the 98th edition final, which was supposed to take place on April 12, has been changed after reconsideration following the MFL receiving an official application from Sri Pahang FC and agreement with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

“From the feedback received from the finalist teams, it was found that most fans hoped that the date of the Unifi Malaysia Cup Final could be moved to a new date to enable them to plan their trip to SNBJ.

“This is due to the constraints of fans of both teams in obtaining tickets given that the original date was still in the early period of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” MFL said in a statement today.

MFL also hopes that this new date will be able to facilitate the ticket sales process by the finalists, as well as that it can be better organised to ensure the presence of JDT and Sri Pahang FC fans to watch the final later.

Further commenting on all physical and e-tickets that have been and will be sold, the original date of the final match on April 12 will remain in use for fans to enter the stadium on the new date of the final match, April 26.

Following the setting of the new date for the Unifi Malaysia Cup Final 2024-2025, MFL will amend the schedule of the remaining Super League matches this season which will be announced soon. — Bernama