LOS ANGELES, March 7 — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday expressed opposition to transgender women competing in women’s sports, becoming the highest profile Democrat to break from the party’s stance on trans rights.

The governor discussed the matter, a key Republican talking point, in the first episode of his new podcast featuring popular conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“It is an issue of fairness, it’s deeply unfair,” said Newsom, who is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2028.

Noting he was a father of two daughters and a former college baseball player himself, Newsom said: “I revere sports, and so the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

“But I saw you guys were able to weaponize that issue,” Newsom told Kirk, who took offence to the phrasing, prompting the governor to say “highlight” the issue instead.

He said that a California law permitting people to compete in sports of their preferred gender had been passed in 2014, before his term, but did not call for it to be repealed.

Transgender issues were a frequent attack line by Trump in his successful campaign against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, with one of his most frequent television ads centred on the topic.

In his first days as president, Trump issued a series of executive orders targeting transgender rights, such as by mandating government recognition of only two sexes, male and female.

He has also moved to ban transgender service members from the military and block transgender athletes from competing in women’s school and university sports.

Newsom, while affirming the question of fairness, also urged in his podcast for the issue to be discussed with “humility and grace.”

“You know that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.”

A study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, estimates that there are 1.6 million people over the age of 13 who identify as transgender in the United States. — AFP