KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Asian record in the women’s 25-metre pistol event set by national shooter Alia Sazana Azahari at the 2025 Asian Cup Rifle-Pistol Championship in Bangkok recently will not be recognised as a world record.

This was confirmed by National Shooting Association of Malaysia (NSAM) executive secretary Major (Rtd) Jasni Shaari, who said NSAM would not be appealing to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to recognise the Bangkok record as a world mark.

He said NSAM is aware that her feat could not be recognised as a world record because the Asian championship was not sanctioned by the ISSF.

“We have to go by the rule and won’t appeal,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Alia Sazana broke the Asian record en route to winning gold at the SAT shooting range on Sunday.

In the final round, Alia Sazana achieved 44 hits out of 50 targets to erase the Asian record of 41 hits set by South Korea’s Yang Jiin at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta.

The silver went to South Korean shooter Lee Siyoon with 32 hits while Singapore’s Teh Xiu Yi took bronze with 28 hits.

The world record of 42 hits was set by South Korea’s Kim Ye-ji at the World Championships in Baku last year.

It was Malaysia’s second gold in Bangkok after Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin won the women’s 10m water pistol event with 239.3 points last Thursday.

The championship began on Feb 9 and will run until Feb 22. — Bernama