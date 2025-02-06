LONDON, Feb 6 — Manchester City’s new signing Nico Gonzalez has revealed his father’s link with the Premier League champions convinced him leave Porto for the Etihad Stadium.

Gonzalez joined Pep Guardiola’s side on Monday’s transfer deadline day in a US$62.5 million deal.

The 23-year-old’s father Fran previously worked as a City academy coach when Gonzalez was a teenager.

“He was here for two years,” Gonzalez said yesterday. “That is why he always recommended that if I had the chance I should come here.

“He always talks so well about Manchester, the city and obviously the team. He told me that I will enjoy it a lot here and I will be so happy here in the city. He loved living here and I even visited once and I really liked the city.

“(He) has helped me make the right decisions and he always told me that to come here would be the best thing.

“Even a few years ago he always said that he wished that I would play here. So now he is so happy and proud.”

Gonzalez junior came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, making 37 appearances for Barca before joining Valencia on loan and then moving to Porto in 2023.

With City struggling in midfield in the absence of the injured Rodri, the former Spain Under-21 international is likely to be quickly pressed into service, but expects to fit in well.

“I was raised in La Masia and since I was small, I always played a similar game and style to what Manchester City plays,” he said.

“Also, in Portugal I also tried to improve my play and the tempo of games which has made me a complete footballer. I hope the fans see a player that can play with the ball but also attack.”

Gonzalez had scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Porto this season and he believes he can make an instant impact for spluttering City.

“I was playing my best season ever and it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to people who felt like family,” said Gonzalez, whose new team sit fifth in the Premier League.

“But it was easy to come to Manchester because it is a great opportunity for me to grow and it is the best decision I could make.

“I have improved a lot in my intensity and I hope this will help me in the Premier League.” — AFP