DUBLIN, Feb 3 — Ireland began their bid for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations men’s title by recovering to beat England to end a weekend when France thrashed Wales and Scotland survived a scare to see off Italy.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the opening round of the 2025 tournament:

Dupont hitting new heights It is hard to believe France captain Antoine Dupont, already regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time, can play any better.

But the outstanding scrum-half gave a superb display, creating three tries in 22 minutes as he returned to Six Nations action after missing last year’s tournament while he prepared to lead France to Olympic sevens gold in Paris.

France were imperious against a hapless Wales, but a typically modest Dupont said: “A very good first match gives you no guarantees for the rest of the Six Nations.”

Scotland hold their nerve Scotland’s 31-19 win over Italy briefly had the all too familiar hallmarks of a collapse after a strong start as they were pulled back to 19-19, having led 14-0 after 10 minutes and 19-6 at half-time.

The way they recovered their composure, with try-scoring centre Huw Jones completing his first Scotland hat-trick, augurs well for their bid to win a first title in the Six Nations era, although coach Gregor Townsend will want his side to be less wasteful in attack against Ireland.

“The most important element today was the mental challenge,” said Townsend. “To come together as a team on the field, find solutions and find a way to win, which will be important in the next games.”

Tough time for Prendergast Thrust into the spotlight as the champions launched their title defence, Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast, still only 21, struggled to impose himself during a 27-22 win over England.

The good news for Ireland was that they still won, with replacement stand-off Jack Crowley helping them close out the contest at Dublin’s Lansdowne Road.

A game like this may yet prove beneficial to Leinster stand-off Prendergast’s development.

“I thought Sam Prendergast was excellent at times and created some really nice opportunities,” said interim Ireland coach Simon Easterby. “And like the autumn, Jack Crowley came on, impacted the game and finished it well.” — AFP