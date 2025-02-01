BARCELONA, Feb 1 — Spanish international midfielder Pablo Paez Gavira, known as Gavi, has extended his contract with La Liga giants Barcelona until June 2030, the club announced yesterday.

“I’m very happy to continue with the club of my life and I hope that we will give you a lot of joy this season,” the 20-year-old said on social media.

Gavi arrived at Barcelona a decade ago making his first team debut in August 2021 when he was only 17.

But the 27-times capped player suffered a severe knee injury playing for Spain in November 2023, missing his country’s Euro 2024 triumph.

“Barcelona and Gavi have reached agreement regarding a new contract, and he is set to remain at the club until 30 June 2030,” the club said.

“Gavi has character and drive in abundance, which he combines with great technique, defensive awareness and goalscoring ability.”

He has scored nine goals for the team but was unavailable for almost a year before returning in October 2024.

“It’s not all been plain sailing though, as he had to spend almost an entire year on the sidelines due to a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus,” the club said.

“His contract renewal gives the story the ending it deserves.”

Barcelona are third in the Spanish league, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, and are through to the Champions League knock-out rounds. — AFP