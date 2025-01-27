KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will hold talks with shuttlers Lee Zii Jia (men’s singles) and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani (men’s doubles) — to discuss the potential (for collaboration) and assistance that can be provided through the Road to Gold (RTG) programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games (LA28).

“After the Paris Olympics last year, we (the committee members) discussed how we can help provide professional players like Zii Jia with a better support system. Zii Jia is not under the RTG programme but we will discuss this matter.

“The trend now is that a lot of independent players are doing really well, including Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin. We want to know how we can better support them and the meeting is to discuss the potential for collaboration with the RTG,” she said, adding that the talks are expected to begin next month.

She told reporters this at the ceremony to hand over the basketball court facilities upgrading project in Bukit Maluri here today.

Hannah said the meeting could not be arranged sooner due to the Chinese New Year holiday period.

“We will arrange it after that (because) it will be the puasa month soon after. So, we are trying to arrange the time because our athletes need to travel as well,” she said.

Last week, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin were reported to have welcomed the offer from the RTF committee to join the programme as a preparation for LA28.

Hannah, meanwhile, said the RTG Committee will be reshuffled and all athletes under the programme will be evaluated. — Bernama