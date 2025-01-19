KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani etched their names in history today, securing Malaysia’s first men’s doubles title at the India Open in 15 years.

The world No. 2 pair fought through a tough three-game battle to defeat South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae, winning 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 in 52 minutes.

The victory at the BWF Super 750 tournament earned the Malaysians US$70,300 (RM317,000) in prize money, marking a significant achievement for the duo on the international stage.

Goh and Izzuddin, seeded third at the tournament, overcame early pressure and displayed energy to clinch the first set 21-15 in just 15 minutes.

However, Kim and Seo mounted a comeback in the second set, capitalising on the Malaysians’ errors to force a decider.

In the third set, the pair tightened their play, reducing mistakes and finishing strong to claim the title.

This win follows their successful 2024 season, having already triumphed at the Japan Open, China Open, and Arctic Open, and marks a promising start to their 2025 campaign.

The last time a Malaysian men’s doubles pair claimed the India Open title was in 2010, with Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif and Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari.