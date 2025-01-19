LONDON, Jan 19 — Sheffield United moved to the top of English football’s second-tier Championship table with a 2-0 win at home to Norwich yesterday.

Harrison Burrows scored twice, including a goal from the penalty spot, at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will now find themselves in the unusual position of supporting Sheffield Wednesday when their city rivals are away to Leeds in an all-Yorkshire clash today.

Victory for Leeds would see the fallen English giants leapfrog Sheffield United at the top of the table with 27 games played.

Only the top two at the end of the regular 46-game season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

West Brom remained in contention for promotion via the play-offs following a 1-1 draw with Stoke -- the Baggies’ 14th league draw of the season.

The match marked Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge of West Brom after the veteran manager returned to work following cancer, with Grady Diangana’s 71st-minute goal cancelling out Nathan Lowe’s ninth-minute opener for Stoke.

Cameron Brannagan’s goal earned Oxford a 1-0 win over Blackburn, with Brandon Thomas-Asante’s effort proving the difference as Coventry defeated Bristol City by the same scoreline.

Matt Bloomfield’s first match in charge of second-bottom Luton was a goalles draw with Preston, while Imran Louza and Edo Kayembe were on target as Watford won 2-0 at Derby.

Cardiff beat local rivals Swansea 3-0 for their biggest South Wales derby league win for nearly 60 years, with Callum Robinson scoring twice in the second half before Dimitrios Goutas put the result beyond doubt.

Matt Ritchie scored twice in the second half as Portsmouth came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 after Emmanuel Latte Lath had put the visitors ahead at Fratton Park in a match delayed by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Portsmouth remain in the relegation zone but are level on points with Hull, who won 1-0 at Millwall thanks to a Jake Cooper own-goal.

Queens Park Rangers continued their climb away from danger with a third straight league win, substitute Rayan Kolli’s 65th-minute goal securing a 1-0 success away to basement club Plymouth. — AFP