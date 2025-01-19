MUNICH, Jan 189 — Harry Kane called on Bayern Munich to extend Eric Dier’s deal at the club, saying he would “love” to continue playing with his former Spurs and England team-mate.

Dier was a surprise signing when he arrived from Spurs in January 2024 but has gone on to play 31 games for the German giants.

The 31-year-old centre-back has started three of his past four league games for Bayern despite competition from central defenders Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

Speaking to AFP and other media after Bayern’s 3-2 home win over Wolfsburg yesterday, Kane said he hoped the club would extend Dier’s 2025-expiring deal.

“Eric’s been great, he’s been waiting patiently, obviously Upa (Upamecano) and Min-jae have been fantastic this season, so Eric’s just had to bide his time.

“He’s come in the last couple of games and done really, really well, and got two clean sheets, so, yeah, of course I’d love Eric to stay.

“I guess that’s between him and the club, I haven’t had any conversations with him, so we’ll have to see.”

Including matches for Bayern, Tottenham and England at junior and senior level, the duo have played 386 games together.

Bayern went trophyless for the first time in 11 seasons in 2023-24, continuing Kane’s run of never having won a team trophy, but the England captain backed Bayern to break through this year.

“Last year there were games where we were struggling but we just found a way to win.

“It’s been a bit different this year... we’ve been dominating every game we’ve played.

“We’re becoming a really dominant team in Germany and in Europe.” — AFP