LONDON, Jan 18 — Ange Postecoglou yesterday defended Tottenham’s lack of activity in the January transfer window, saying the club is “working as hard as it can” to bring in reinforcements for his injury-hit squad.

Spurs signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague earlier this month but have yet to strengthen further.

Tottenham have dropped to 14th in the Premier League table before tomorrow’s trip to relegation-threatened Everton after six defeats in their past eight league games.

Postecoglou is fully aware of the work going on behind the scenes, led by technical director Johan Lange.

“It is tricky as all clubs are finding and I guess traditionally it ramps up in that final week so we’re approaching there for all clubs,” said the Spurs manager.

“The club is working as hard as it can and that’s all you can ask for. January’s not an easy month but I do know a lot of work is being done behind the scenes to try to get some reinforcements in.”

Postecoglou admitted Spurs had been interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani but the forward appears set to join Juventus on loan.

“We’ve been interested and were looking at a number of players, but did we get to the point where we thought he was coming to us? No,” Postecoglou said.

A 2-1 loss at north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday made it one win in nine league matches for Spurs since the start of December.

Tottenham are 11 points behind sixth-placed Manchester City, but Postecoglou has no interest in discussions over whether they can still qualify for Europe.

“I just don’t look at things like that,” the Australian said. “Ultimately we’ve got to win games of football and that starts tomorrow.

“Where we end up is going to be where we end up, whether that’s realising our goals, ambitions or falling short, then time will tell.”

Spurs will have Ben Davies available to face Everton, but Timo Werner is ruled out to make it seven players definitely unavailable, while Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson are doubtful for the trip to Goodison Park. — AFP