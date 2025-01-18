LONDON, Jan 18 — Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saved two late penalties from the same player to earn the English Championship title chasers an improbable 0-0 draw with Sunderland yesterday.

CJ Egan-Riley triggered the first spot-kick in the 86th minute at Turf Moor, tripping Sunderland’s goalbound Wilson Isidor.

But Trafford kept his cool, diving to his right to deny Isidor’s spot kick.

Deep in injury time Sunderland were awarded a second penalty when Dennis Cirkin went down in the box after a challenge from Oliver Sonne.

Just as Sunderland fans were poised to celebrate Trafford produced an almost carbon copy save to keep out Isidor’s attempt into the corner again.

“Two penalties and the game could have looked very different if not for James Trafford and the saves he’s made,” Burnley coach Scott Parker told the BBC.

“Not many words can describe what he’s produced. I don’t think I’ve been involved in a game like that one at the end.”

The stalemate lifted Burnley level with leaders Leeds, with Sunderland remaining in fourth ahead of today’s action.

The result extended Burnley’s unbeaten record in the league to 14 games. — AFP