LONDON, Jan 15 — Leyton Orient will face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round after the League One side scored a shock penalty shoot-out win over second-tier Derby yesterday.

Orient earned their lucrative showdown with the Premier League champions by beating Derby 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 after extra-time at Brisbane Road.

Zech Obiero was Orient’s match-winner as he beat Jacob Widell Zetterstrom from the spot after Callum Elder’s spot-kick was saved by Orient’s Josh Keeley.

Orient took the lead on 20 minutes when Omar Beckles headed the ball on to Sonny Perkins and he found Charlie Kelman, who steered in his 11th goal of the season.

The Rams were back on level terms within four minutes as Marcus Harness crossed and Dajaune Brown converted from close-range.

Orient were reduced to 10-men with eight minutes of extra-time remaining when Sean Clare picked up a second yellow card.

Derby were unable to take advantage as Manchester-born Richie Wellens’ team booked a dream home date with the seven-time FA Cup winners in February.

The east London club haven’t faced City since a second tier match in 1966.

Orient, eighth in League One, might fancy their chances of an epic upset against City, whose struggles continued yesterday as they blew a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League.

City are languishing in sixth place in the top-flight amid a miserable campaign that looks certain to end their run of four successive titles. — AFP