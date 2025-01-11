KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — National women’s bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan ended Malaysia’s 53-year wait to become the first Malaysian woman bowler to win the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup in Kowloon, Hong Kong tonight.

The 28-year-old beat Germany’s Birgit Noreiks 217-166, 226-169 in the woman’s individual final, according to the results' website. She had defeated Singaporean Daphne Tan 244-196, 213-216, 187-181 in the semifinals.

This is the third world title for Natasha, having won the 2023 World Bowling Championship in Salmiya, Kuwait and the women’s team event together with Li Jane, Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Datuk Shalin Zulkifli in 2017 in Las Vegas, the United States.

Meanwhile in the men’s individual final, 2018 world champion Muhammad Rafiq Ismail lost to China’s Du Jian Chao after he failed to maintain his momentum after winning the first game, losing the final with a result of 223-222, 166-216, 193-235.

The last time Malaysia won the men’s title was in 2012 in Poland through Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malik. — Bernama