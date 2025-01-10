LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The NBA postponed yesterday’s scheduled game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The NBA announced the move without naming a new date for the contest, the first of a scheduled five-game homestand for LeBron James and his teammates.

Rampaging blazes have killed at least five people and remain largely uncontrolled with smoke filling the sky over the destruction.

Among the thousands of structures that have been consumed by flames, according to multiple reports, was the rental home of Lakers coach J.J. Redick, who said Tuesday his family had been forced to evacuate their home in Pacific Palisades, among the hardest hit areas in the disaster.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his childhood home was lost in the flames at Palisades.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

The Lakers (20-16) rank sixth in the Western Conference while the Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference at 8-27.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement on their website. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation.

“And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. Tonight’s game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today.

The statement closed by saying, “We’re with you, LA.”

The Lakers are set to play host to French star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on tomorrow and Monday with Miami set to visit on Wednesday and the Brooklyn Nets scheduled to play in LA on January 17.

The Los Angeles Clippers have home games scheduled tomorrow against Charlotte, Monday against Miami and Wednesday against Brooklyn.

The NHL Los Angeles Kings postponed a Wednesday home contest against Calgary and the NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams’ scheduled Monday home playoff game against Minnesota to Glendale, Arizona, and the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

The PGA Tour sent a memo to players yesterday saying it is monitoring the fires but it’s premature to talk about the impact on the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, a tournament set to be hosted by Tiger Woods on February 13-16 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, according to multiple reports.

“Although the Riviera Country Club has not been directly affected by the fires, our immediate concern is the health and welfare of those in the affected communities, including all our members who have ties to Southern California.” — AFP