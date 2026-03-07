LONDON, March 7 — Pep Guardiola knows Manchester City are not a “complete team” but he is convinced they can still overhaul Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola’s side suffered a damaging blow when they were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Second-placed City are seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, although they have a game in hand and host the Gunners in April.

City have bounced back from disappointing results countless times during Guardiola’s glittering tenure.

The Spaniard expects them to do so again against Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, but he conceded his expensively rebuilt team are still a work in progress.

“Normally we react well. We have the ability to forget quick. We are not a complete team to compete, that is the reality, we are in the process of many changes,” he said.

“But if we can learn quicker, still nothing is lost, we can arrive in the last month with the chances.

“But I’m pretty sure next season will be better. I don’t have doubts about that.”

Guardiola’s reference to next season, the final year of his current contract, offers another indication he intends to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been repeated speculation he could leave this summer after a decade in charge, although he said in December that he wanted to stay.

The Newcastle tie doesn’t kick off until 2000 GMT, which is something Guardiola has mixed feelings about.

It allows for extra recovery time after the Forest game, but shortens preparation for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg trip to Real Madrid.

“Recovery is massively important. Rest, sleep, food, training, we know how to handle it,” he said.

“Of course when we arrive early at home it’s better than late for the recovery, but it is what it is.

“For here in England it is more important what happens in the League Cup than Champions League games for English teams

“I don’t ask for anything and if we to play at 8pm, we’re going to play at 8pm.” — AFP