BERLIN, Jan 10 — Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen know they will need to be close to perfect to hunt down leaders Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga returns from a three-week winter break.

Four points behind Bayern with 15 of 34 games played, Leverkusen reopen their title campaign at Borussia Dortmund today.

Unbeaten league and cup winners last campaign, Xabi Alonso’s side stumbled early in the season as they struggle to shake off their title-winning hangover.

But a run of eight straight victories, including booting Bayern out of the German Cup, has Leverkusen on track for a shot at repeating last season’s heroics.

“It’s a super opener for us. To play the first game of the year in Dortmund is a huge motivation,” said Alonso.

“We’ve had time to prepare and we expect a top game tomorrow against a top opponent.”

Champions League finalists in June, Dortmund are sixth and have struggled this season as they adjust to new coach Nuri Sahin amid an injury crisis.

Alonso, who knows Sahin from their time playing together at Real Madrid, said he was “looking forward to seeing him again”.

“We’ve seen Dortmund’s development (under Sahin). At home they’re very strong. They play well, both individually and collectively.

“We need our best game. We need a good mentality and stability. We need almost a perfect performance.”

With just four points dropped, Dortmund are the league’s best-performing team at home but have won just one of seven away games.

Sahin praised his opposite number, saying “since Xabi Alonso is the coach there, you have the feeling Leverkusen have turned everything on its head”.

Leverkusen’s title win was particularly painful for Dortmund, who consider themselves Bayern’s main challengers and have finished second seven times in the past 12 years.

“Leverkusen have made it where we want to be,” Sahin admitted, but added: “And where we will be, we just need some time.”

Bayern restart the season away at long-time rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Gladbach may not have won a league title since dominating the 1970s alongside Bayern but have proved more than a handful for the German giants in recent seasons.

Bayern have only won three of their past 11 games in Gladbach, including a shock 5-0 German Cup thumping in 2021, their heaviest defeat in over four decades.

Gladbach defender Joe Scally told AFP and other media on Tuesday Bayern were “arguably the best team in the world”.

“Games like these provide immense motivation and it feels like we have nothing to lose”.

One to watch: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) Impressive since arriving at Bayern Munich in summer, Michael Olise’s numbers are finally matching his eye-catching performances.

Including a brace in Monday’s 6-0 thumping of Red Bull Salzburg in a warm-up fixture, Olise has four goals and five assists in his past seven Bayern games.

Olise’s attacking creativity has been welcome for a Bayern side overly reliant on Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala up front.

With flu-hit Musiala doubtful for tomorrow’s trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Kane returning from a hamstring injury, Olise will be key. — AFP