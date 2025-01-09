LONDON, Jan 9 —Tottenham said Rodrigo Bentancur was “conscious” after the Uruguay midfielder was taken to hospital following his concerning injury in yesterday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Bentancur stooped to head a corner after seven minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stayed on the ground after falling unchallenged.

His team-mates showed immediate concern and play was stopped as Bentancur received medical attention for nine minutes before he was replaced by Brennan Johnson.

The 27-year-old was given oxygen through a mask during the treatment as a hush fell on the capacity crowd.

Tottenham moved to ease fears over Bentancur, who only recently returned from a seven-game ban for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min.

“We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks,” the club said in a statement on X during the half-time interval. — AFP