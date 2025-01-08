KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bounced back from a rough start to stun Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the opening round of the Malaysia Open 2025 here, today.

The unseeded duo found themselves trailing in the opening match 15-21 against the fourth seeds, but they refused to back down to drag the game into the rubber set with a 21-17 win.

The world number 24 pair picked up where they left off and raised their tempo to secure a dominant 21-13 victory in the final set and booked a place in the second round of the Super 1000 tourney, much to the delight of the home fans at the Axiata Arena.

Commenting about the match today, Yew Sin said even though they managed to send Fajar-Muhammad Rian packing, they chose to keep it low and focus on the next game.

“Both of us really wanted to win and achieve a better outcome because our previous results weren’t good,” he told reporters in the mixed zone.

The duo had endured a series of poor results leading up to the 2025 season opener, crashing out in the first round three times in a row, starting with the Arctic Open 2024, Denmark Open 2024 and China Masters 2024. — Bernama