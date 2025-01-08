KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Johor Regent and owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), held a meeting yesterday with a delegation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), led by Daniel Markham, chief of staff to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi where an agreement in principle was reached for a potential partnership between the French Ligue 1 champions and JDT.

In a Facebook post, the Johor Southern Tigers said the discussions focused on several key areas, including a multi-club partnership with football clubs under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments, the development of grassroots football, infrastructure improvement, branding initiatives, and the exchange of expertise and technology.

In recognition of the collaboration, Al-Khelaifi extended an invitation to Tunku Ismail to visit PSG’s new training centre in Paris and to attend upcoming PSG matches at the Parc des Princes.

The partnership further strengthens the ties between JDT and PSG, with both sides committed to enhancing football in the region, the statement said.