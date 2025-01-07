KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A couple of opening-day ties in the 2025 Malaysia Open badminton championships today had to be delayed due to a leaking roof at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

A downpour resulted in water seeping through the roof and the leakage affected courts number two and three.

The organisers could be seen using cloths to wipe the courts dry.

During the incident, Malaysian women’s doubles pair Goh Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing were taking on China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian on court two while India’s H.S Prannoy was in action against Canadian Brian Yang on court three in men’s singles.

At that point, Pei Kee-Mei Xing were trailing 10-11 in the first game while Prannoy was leading the second game 6-3 after winning the first 21-12. —Bernama