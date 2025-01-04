MANCHESTER, Jan 4 — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss tomorrow’s Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool at Anfield because of illness, head coach Ruben Amorim said.

The 27-year-old Rashford was left out of the squad for four straight matches before being named on the bench for their game against Newcastle United, which Amorim’s side lost 2-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

Rashford, however, did not play a single minute against Newcastle.

With five losses in their last six league games, United languish 14th in the standings with 22 points from 19 matches, which was their worst placing to end a calendar year since they were 15th in 1989.

“It’s the same situation, at the moment he is ill. He is not training,” Amorim told reporters ahead of the game.

Amorim initially left Rashford out for the 2-1 derby win at Manchester City on Dec 15, two days before the England international said he was “ready for a new challenge” after having been at United since the age of seven.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances since making his senior debut for the club in 2016, winning the Europa League, two FA Cups and the League Cup twice.

“We will see in the future but this is like a normal player, then I make a selection. So, it’s the same. I think he is going to be out, this week he is out,” Amorim said. — Reuters