KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Indonesian coaching legend Herry Iman Pierngadi’s talent as an accomplished doubles coach is well known but the decision to appoint the new men’s doubles head coach is a joint management effort, said Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

Rexy said the matter needs to be discussed in detail with the management, apart from informing that it is not just Herry Imam Pierngadi who has been contacted as there are several other candidates on their radar.

“I am not the only one who knows he has the quality, everyone knows. But the final decision depends on the discussions and decisions of the management.

“I also spoke to several other coaches such as Lee Wan Wah, Yap Kim Hock and my former players,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM), Bukit Kiara, today.

Rexy also mentioned names such as Tan Boon Heong and Koo Kien Keat as among those being considered in the discussions with about five to six candidates conducted continuously through various mediums such as WeChat or phone calls and not in a one-off manner.

He said all candidates have provided feedback but some of them have stated that they have their own commitments.

BAM acting president Datuk V Subramaniam previously said that his party is currently looking at several candidates including local coaches to replace Tan Bin Shen who will end his service after the 2025 Malaysia Open starting from Jan 7 to 12.

On Jan 1, Subramaniam said BAM is expected to complete the search for a new men’s doubles head coach within the next two weeks. — Bernama