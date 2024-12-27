ATHENS, Dec 27 — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas said today he needs to break out of a rut and start afresh in 2025 after winning just one title in the previous campaign and dropping out of the world’s top 10.

The Greek world number 11, who claimed his only win at the Monte Carlo Masters, has also ended his collaboration with his father Apostolos as his coach.

“I’m looking at kind of reinventing myself,” said Tsitsipas, who begins his season at the December 27-January 5 United Cup mixed team event.

“I felt like I’ve been stuck in a pattern over the last few months. I haven’t been able to kind of unlock the pattern.

“I’m looking for a fresh, new 2025. That doesn’t mean to suddenly just start winning everything.

“It’s just to see a trajectory of constant improvement and improving in all fields in my career, but also in my outside life... I want to have stability in my life,” he told reporters.

Tsitsipas is starting the year outside the top 10 for the first time since 2019 and he hoped that would take some of the pressure off him.

“I don’t think there’s that much pressure when you’re outside of the top 10. Well, probably there is some pressure in terms of like now it’s my opportunity to add on points and get some good weeks going,” he said.

The United Cup will serve as part of Tsitsipas’ preparations for the Australian Open, where the 26-year-old reached the final in 2023. — Reuters