LONDON, Dec 23 — Arne Slot urged “incredible” Liverpool not to step off the gas after the Premier League leaders thrashed Tottenham 6-3 to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Slot claimed Liverpool’s goal-spree in north London on Sunday ranked as their best away performance since he arrived from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp in the close-season.

Mohamed Salah was the catalyst with two goals and two assists, while Luis Diaz also bagged a brace alongside strikes from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Slot’s side have won 21 of their 25 games in all competitions this term, a remarkable run that leaves them in pole position to win the title for the first time since 2020, while also competing for the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

But despite their blistering form, Liverpool’s concession of two late goals to Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke was frustrating to Slot, who called on his team to stay focused until the end of every game.

“It was very good. Maybe it was our best performance away from home, although I really like what I saw from Man United as well,” Slot said in reference to the 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September.

“Until the 60th to 65th minute, I really enjoyed what I saw. Of course we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and it immediately led to a goal for Tottenham.

“I think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1 (half-time) lead, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had. That is why I was quite happy with the fact we scored for 3-1.

“Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display, but then you also saw, no matter how much quality players you have, if they think they don’t have to run any more in this league and especially against Tottenham, because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create.”

‘You have to keep going’

Liverpool were assured of top spot at Christmas before kick-off when second-placed Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Everton.

But, despite their lofty position, Slot who won the Dutch title with Feyenoord, refused to contemplate a Liverpool march to the trophy in the second half of the season.

“Of course it means something because you always prefer to be where we are at the moment than to be in another position in the league table, but you know just as well as I know — because I have won the league once — how hard it is to win it,” he said.

“You have to keep going, keep on going. Every three days you have to be on the top of your game. Every minute and that’s why it is so hard to win it.

“I didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points today as well, so it can happen in every game and that’s what makes this league so special. That’s why so many people want to see it and why we play at Christmas time.”

Out-classed Tottenham had eight players missing due to injuries and under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou felt compelled to defend his depleted team.

With Tottenham languishing in 11th place, Postecoglou once again endured criticism of his high defensive line and attacking philosophy.

But the Australian said: “I have massive admiration for the efforts these players are putting in for this club at the moment.

“Credit to Liverpool, they are a very good side and are in a great moment. It was just a bridge too far for us.

“We know what a difficult situation it is and that’s not going to change in the short term. We’ve just got to push on.” — AFP