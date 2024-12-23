KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 – Manchester United are reportedly planning a post-season tour to Malaysia in 2025, which could generate significant revenue for the embattled Premier League club.

The Athletic reported that the trip would take place immediately after the season concludes, with sources estimating earnings of up to US$10 million (RM46 million).

The New Straits Times had reported earlier this month that United may head to Kuala Lumpur, with the plans now believed to be formalising.

The club’s season ends on May 25, following commitments in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

Post-season tours are becoming increasingly popular among football clubs seeking additional revenue streams and to comply with financial regulations. United, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership, has also been pursuing cost-cutting measures.

If confirmed, United’s visit will follow similar efforts by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who held a friendly in Melbourne, Australia, shortly after the Premier League’s end in 2024.

The summer football calendar is expected to be less packed for United’s players compared to 2024, as they are not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup or Copa America.

The tour is reportedly being organised by TEG Sports, an Australian events company, in collaboration with a local Malaysian promoter.

United declined to comment officially but indicated that discussions about future exhibition matches are ongoing.