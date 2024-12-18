KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The National Sports Council (NSC) has given the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) until Dec 31 to confirm track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s participation in the Podium Programme next year.

NSC deputy director-general (Sports Development) Jefri Ngadirin said if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist agrees to remain in the Podium Programme, he (Azizulhasni) must comply with the key performance indicator (KPI) set by the NSC, including qualifying for the UCI Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile in October 2025.

“Just like other athletes, we have set a KPI for him (Azizulhasni) to achieve as well. So, if he agrees to the stipulated KPI and agrees to the terms, we will offer him a place in the Podium Programme.

“We will present the offer (for the Podium Programme) on Jan 1, so for now we will ask the association to contact him,” he told a media conference after officiating the Jelajah Juara Esports Malaysia 2024 here today.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that the MNCF and NSC had agreed to retain Mohd Azizulhasni in next year’s Podium Programme but on condition that the 36-year-old rider qualifies for the 2025 UCI Track World Championships.

Commenting on the Jelajah Juara Esports Malaysia 2024, which is in its second edition, he said the tour is a developmental tournament to expand the esports ecosystem in a more structured manner.

Jefri did not discount the possibility of the tournament’s participants or winners being chosen to represent the country in the future.

“I am not ruling out the fact that some of them may represent their states in the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) or the country in international events. So, we will see how it goes,” he said.

Two esports games are contested in the tournament, namely E-football and Gran Turismo on the PlayStation 5 console, in addition to three physical sports events – penalty kicks, 100 metres (m) individual and 4x100m relay – involving 144 players, coaches and managers of teams from 13 states and the three federal territories.

The five-day tournament, which began today, offers RM15,000 worth of prizes. — Bernama