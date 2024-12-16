LONDON, Dec 16 — Buoyant Chelsea moved within two points of leaders Liverpool today as goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson earned them a 2-1 victory over neighbours Brentford, their fifth Premier League win in a row.

Chelsea pushed Brentford back from the start, with 15 attempts on goal in the first half, but it was not until the 43rd minute that Cucurella raced into the area and dived athletically to head Noni Madueke’s cross past goalkeeper Mark Flekken. It was the Spain fullback’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea.

But his triumphant night was spoiled after the fulltime whistle when he received a second yellow card for shoving Kevin Schade.

Ten minutes from the end, Jackson had squeezed the ball inside the near post for his ninth Premier League goal of the season after latching on to a pass from Enzo Fernandez.

Jackson said the players had listened to their manager and followed his game plan. “We did that. It was more difficult at the end because they wanted to score again,” the striker said.

Jackson’s goal gave Chelsea a much-needed cushion after Brentford came out fighting in a breathless second half, shifting swiftly from last-ditch defending to dangerous breaks down the pitch.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter gave Chelsea’s defence some awkward moments and in the 73rd minute goalkeeper Robert Sanchez pulled off a spectacular save from Christian Norgaard, tipping his shot over the bar.

Three minutes later substitute Fabio Carvalho’s shot hit the underside of Sanchez’s crossbar and bounced just before the goal line.

“Our second half was fantastic, and I think we were a little bit unlucky not to get something out of it,” Brentford coach Thomas Frank told reporters.

Brentford, whose Premier League tally of 32 goals scored is second only to Chelsea’s 37, finally got on the scoresheet when the ever busy Mbeumo pulled a goal back in the last minute of regulation time to give Chelsea, now four points clear of third-placed Arsenal, a nervy finish.

While the Stamford Bridge faithful celebrated victory, Cucurella was being consoled by his teammates as he made his way off the pitch.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca reiterated that he did not feel his side should be considered contenders for the Premier League title because his rivals had too much experience.

“No matter how many games we win, I don’t think we are ready,” he said.

“One of the reasons why is because I think the teams know how to compete for titles. They are not going to concede goals like we do... We cannot concede how we did and open the game and give them a chance.”

He said the fans could dream about the title but “If you ask me, I will tell you what I think. For me, we are not ready but we are happy the fans can dream.” — AFP