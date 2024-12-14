PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has expressed concerns about plans to host 26 concerts at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium next year, citing potential disruptions to the national team’s preparations.

MHC deputy president Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak said the frequency of these events could interfere with the training schedule set by the team’s coach. He hopes the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM), which owns the facility, will carefully consider the matter.

“We’ve discussed this with PSM. If it’s true (that 26 concerts will be held), it means the stadium would be closed for half the year. The hockey field is a key facility for the national team; we’ve yet to receive official confirmation about the 26 concerts.

“In my opinion, if there are too many events, it will disrupt the team’s preparations and the training plans laid out by the coach,” he said during a press conference after the 70th MHC annual general meeting at Menara PERKESO today.

Last month, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh told the Dewan Rakyat that the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium had received 26 concert bookings for 2025.

Ahmad Najmi also called for mutual understanding between the parties involved to ensure the national team’s training is not affected.

“PSM will call us for further discussions and provide details on the scheduled concert dates.

“We hope PSM will collaborate with us to ensure that the national team’s scheduled training sessions are not disrupted,” he said. — Bernama

