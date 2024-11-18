KUALA LUMPUR, November 18 — It’s almost the end of the year, however, things are just warming up for international live concerts in Malaysia.

Last weekend alone we hosted not one, but two international artists including South Korean actor and singer Kim Soo-Hyun at the Cuckootopia Music Fest at Surf Beach Sunway Lagoon as well as Bollywood playback singer Arjit Singh at his solo concert in Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

While previously this year, we had a few other big names such as American singer songwriter Bruno Mars in September, Grammy-winning singer Laufey in August and British rock band Coldplay who sold out the entire Bukit Jalil National Stadium last February.

And for concert lovers, things are just going to get better onwards — here’s a list of upcoming concerts and festivals coming our way from the rest of November until February 2025.

November 2024

Akon, The Superfan Tour — November 19 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

Imagine Dragons, Loom World Tour — November 21 at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil

Bombay Bicycle Club, Live in Kuala Lumpur — November 22 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Hanazawa Kana, Memoirs and Fingertips in KL — November 23 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Dua Lipa, Radical Optimism Tour — November 23 and November 24 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

December 2024

Last Dinosaurs, Live in Kuala Lumpur — December 1 at The Exchange Hall Kuala Lumpur

Taeyang (Member of Kpop group BIGBANG), The Light Year Tour— December 7 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

Cromok (Malaysian trash metal pioneer), The Real Cromok Concert — December 7 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

DPR (featuring DPR Ian, DPR Cream and DPR Artic), The Dream Reborn World Tour — December 18 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

January 2025

Boney M (with Maizie Williams) 50th Anniversary Tour — January 4 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Sarawak, and January 12 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

Cigarettes After Sex (CAS), Live in Kuala Lumpur — January 11 at Surf Beach Sunway Lagoon

Wave to Earth, 0.03 World Tour — January 19 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

February 2025

2NE1, 2024-2025 Asia Tour — February 1, venue yet to be announced

Aurora, What Happened to the Earth? Part 4 Tour — February 2, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

The Script, Satellites World Tour — February 9 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

Hoobastank, Live in Kuala Lumpur — February 10 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Maroon 5, Asia 2025 — February 12 at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil

Green Day, Live in Kuala Lumpur — February 18 at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil

Glassdoor Animals, Tour of Earth 2025 — February 21 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Keshi, REQUIEM TOUR — February 24 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

NIKI, Buzz World Tour — February 25 and February 26 at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur

Upcoming music festivals

Some of the music festivals that’s happening from November until December 2024 in Malaysia. — Picture from Instagram/HereComesTheSunEater/NyalaFest/ Futureland

Futureland — November 23 at Stadium Merdeka

Warner Music Malaysia collaborates with health and beauty retailer Watsons Malaysia to bring the first ever Futureland music festival with a slew of local lineups such as rock band Hujan, Masdo and Bunkface along with singers such as Aina Abdul, Ayda Jebat, Syamel and Zynakal.

NyalaFest — November 30 at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil

If you’re looking for a music festival featuring Malaysian and Indonesian bands and artists, then NyalaFest is for you as the music and art festival is set to bring in top acts from both countries such as Bernadya, Feby Putri, Pamungkas, David Bayu, Fugo, Diskoria, Noh Salleh and more.

Konsert Jiwa: Epilog 2024 — December 7 at Stadium Melawati Shah Alam

Organised by MND Sport & Event, the Konsert Jiwa: Epilog 2024 will feature four acts including Indonesian singer Fabio Asher, Malaysian singer Yuna as well as local bands Spider and Sixth Sense.

Here Comes the Sun Eater — December 8 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Making a comeback again this year since their Malaysia debut last year, is the Here Comes the Sun Eater (HCTSE) festival which is a collaboration between local organiser TAPAUasia and Indonesian record label Sun Eater.

This year’s lineup for HCTSE includes Hindia, Lomba Sihir, Rub of Rub and Sweetass.

Pinkfish Countdown 2024 — December 31 at Surf Beach Sunway Lagoon

If you don’t have any plans for New Year’s Eve and are looking to party — the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 is perfect for you as the homegrown electronic dance music festival will not only feature local DJs but top international ones as well.

The Pinkfish Countdown 2024 headliners include Sara Landry, Showtek, Blasterjaxx and Cosmic Gate.