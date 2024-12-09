PARIS, Dec 9 — Mason Greenwood scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal as Marseille won 2-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday to end the weekend in second place in the table, five points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Adrien Rabiot gave Marseille a first-half lead at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Greenwood added the second just after the hour mark, following up to score after his penalty was saved.

Greenwood, signed from Manchester United in July, has now reached double figures in just 14 appearances for Marseille.

The 23-year-old struck a late penalty winner against Monaco last time out and this latest victory ensures that Roberto De Zerbi’s team end the weekend back where they started it, above the principality side on goal difference.

Monaco defeated Toulouse 2-0 on Saturday and both they and OM were able to take advantage of another slip-up by PSG, as the leaders drew 0-0 at Auxerre on Friday.

France midfielder Rabiot put the visitors ahead in Saint-Etienne as he controlled the ball on his chest inside the box before firing in.

The goal was disallowed on the pitch for offside but given following a VAR check—it was Rabiot’s first Ligue 1 goal since October 2018, when he was playing for PSG.

De Zerbi’s men then won a spot-kick after the break for a foul on Greenwood.

His effort was parried by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur but Greenwood converted the rebound to join PSG’s Bradley Barcola on 10 goals for the campaign.

Only Jonathan David, Lille’s Canadian striker who has 11 goals, has found the net more often in Ligue 1 this season — he scored twice in his side’s 3-1 win over Brest on Friday.

Saint-Etienne, another of France’s most storied clubs, have now lost nine of 14 games since winning promotion back to Ligue 1. They sit in the relegation play-off place.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lens stayed in touch with the European places thanks to a 2-0 home win over Montpellier, who are now four points adrift at the bottom.

Nantes claimed a precious win in their fight for survival, beating derby rivals and fellow strugglers Rennes 1-0 at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Moses Simon’s terrific 89th-minute strike won it for Nantes against a Rennes side who had Mikayil Faye sent off just before half-time.

Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli also saw red right at the death for his reaction after his team were denied an equaliser following a VAR check for handball.

Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg drew 0-0 with Reims in the day’s other match. — AFP