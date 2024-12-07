LONDON, Dec 7 — Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side want to be “the best in the world” in every aspect after receiving plaudits for the Gunners’ prowess from set-pieces.

Two goals from corners were enough to reignite Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

That took the tally of goals scored by Arteta’s men from corners since the beginning of the 2023/24 season to 22 — five more than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

“Arsenal are the new Stoke City — depending on set-pieces to give them the win,” said former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov in his post-match punditry.

Stoke excelled from set pieces during a 10-year spell in the Premier League between 2008 and 2018.

“I understood very well what Dimitar Berbatov said, it was in the best possible way. We take it as a big compliment,” said Arteta.

“We want to be the kings of everything. On set pieces, the best in the world, on high press the best in the world, attacking in open spaces, the best in the world.

“Best atmosphere and stadium, the best at everything. Before it was we didn’t score enough, we didn’t challenge, we didn’t win big games for 20 years. We want to be the best at everything.”

Arsenal’s return to form with four consecutive victories in all competitions has propelled them back to within seven points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Next up they travel to Fulham on Sunday and could have defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori back fit after they missed the clash against United. — AFP