MARRAKECH, Dec 6 — Former Al-Nassr goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah has sparked intrigue with claims that football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is open to converting to Islam, citing his deep respect for Saudi Arabian culture and Islamic practices.

Morocco World News reported that, speaking on the television program Al-Hissa Al-Akhira, Abdullah revealed his conversations with Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi Pro League club in early 2023.

“Ronaldo genuinely wants to convert to Islam. I spoke to him about it, and he expressed interest,” Abdullah reportedly said.

“He has already prostrated on the field after scoring, and he always encourages players to pray and follow Islamic practices.”

Abdullah also highlighted Ronaldo’s efforts to accommodate his Muslim teammates, such as ensuring training sessions pause for prayers.

“When the call to prayer sounds during training, Ronaldo asks the coach to pause until it’s finished,” Abdullah shared, noting the Portuguese forward’s growing understanding of local culture.

Ronaldo’s reported interest in Islam predates his move to Al-Nassr, with former Real Madrid teammates Mesut Özil and Karim Benzema allegedly discussing the faith with him.

Abdullah pointed to a memorable moment when Ronaldo joined his teammates in prostrating on the pitch, prompting the team to chant “Allahu Akbar.”

Despite these gestures, Abdullah emphasised that Ronaldo’s humility and discipline as a player remain his most admirable traits.

“Whether he converts or not, Ronaldo’s dedication and respect for others are undeniable,” Abdullah said, adding that both Ronaldo and his son exhibit simplicity and warmth in their interactions.

The claims have stirred discussion among fans and commentators, with many praising Ronaldo’s openness to cultural integration during his time in Saudi Arabia.