KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former national mixed doubles ace Goh Liu Ying believes that Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei can spring a surprise at the Dec 11-15 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals.

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist said Tang Jie-Ee Wei, however, must pay special attention to their mental preparation if they are to go far in the mixed doubles event at the World Tour Finals.

“Definitely tough (at the BWF World Tour Finals), but I feel they stand a chance. The challenge for them is the mental aspect. Previously, they (Tang Jie-Ee Wei) used to chase their opponents to improve their world ranking but, now, many young pairs are pursuing them.

“What’s important now is how to perform consistently in training and competitions,” she told reporters at the launch of the Kidslympic at the Merdeka Stadium here today.

At the event, Liu Ying was announced as the ambassador for the Kidslympic, which will be held at the stadium from December 27-29.

Kidslympic is an initiative by the National Olympic Academy and Mycreative Moment to nurture talent, encourage physical activities and instil values of excellence, mutual respect and friendship among the next generation of Malaysians.

The programme, which has the backing of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), is set to bring together 1,500 children nationwide to compete in various sports events, including gymnastics, taekwondo, modern pentathlon, basketball, softball, athletics and volleyball.

Meanwhile, National Olympic Academy director Nicholas Chan hopes the Kidslympic can spark a new era for children’s sport in Malaysia.

“Kidslympic Malaysia 2024 is not just a competition. It’s a festival that celebrates dreams, determination and diversity,” he said. — Bernama